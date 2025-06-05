New India Assurance celebrates 75 years in Fiji

The New India Assurance Fiji has renewed its commitment to putting Fijians first in their moments of need in the years to come.

The company made the assurance while marking its 75th anniversary of service in the country.

Chief Executive Madhu Elayath attributes their success to the small steps they have taken each day since establishing operations in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“This milestone celebrates the steadfast relationship with clients and protecting what matters most. New India Insurance has maintained a reputation of integrity.”

He says they believe that the trust placed in them by customers has been key to reaching this milestone.

Elayath says this celebration marks the beginning of a new chapter.

“We assure you that New India will always be at the forefront for serving the Fiji population dedicatedly and sincerely.”

Chair and Managing Director Girija Subramanian says they are introducing new products.

“Any such third-party resource that you are able to get, we will be willing to work around with the paramedic product.”

Subramanian stressed that innovation is key to growth and products need to be tailored to meet customer needs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.