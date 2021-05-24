Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Woman, 102 amongst the dead as 918 new infections announced|Ministry won’t test symptomatic people as Fijians told to stay at home|Over 700k screened by mobile teams|Airport drive-through vaccination team hoping to administer 5,000 doses|Monitoring heightened in Navua as COVID cases surpass 50|Navua Hospital closes its SOPD clinic services|Police receive PPE from KOICA|Pregnant ladies happy to get Moderna vaccination|Failure to wear masks in public continues|Health Ministry continues to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated|RFMF catering for CWMH continues|Two pregnant women die from COVID|Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases|60 Fijians in critical conditions|Good feedback from outer islands|Ministry to focus on targeted testing|70% adult population receive first dose of vaccine|Woman who uploaded video broke the law: Dr Fong|WHO says challenging times ahead|RFMF maintains frontline services despite increasing cases|COVID positive patient shares experience|Fijians urged to maintain resilience|Mavua Villagers on high alert|Tanoa Hotel provides meal to frontliners|Ending the COVID-19 outbreak requires commitment|
Full Coverage

Business

New ideas needed to sustain food systems

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 23, 2021 5:20 am
Semi Koroilavesau [File Photo]

New ways and ideas are needed to help sustain our food system and biodiversity.

This was the statement made by Fisheries Minister, Semi Koroilavesau this morning while opening the second day of the virtual UN National Foods Systems Summit.

Koroilavesau also reminded the 100 plus participants that Fiji has the opportunity to accelerate the transition into a greener, bluer and more sustainable food system.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that it’s crucial to engrain new ways of thinking about our oceans, rivers, seas and waterways.

He says this as it has an interconnected system that sustains biodiversity and the food systems that we need as a country and ultimately as a planet.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.