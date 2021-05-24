New ideas needed to sustain food systems

New ways and ideas are needed to help sustain our food system and biodiversity.

This was the statement made by Fisheries Minister, Semi Koroilavesau this morning while opening the second day of the virtual UN National Foods Systems Summit.

Koroilavesau also reminded the 100 plus participants that Fiji has the opportunity to accelerate the transition into a greener, bluer and more sustainable food system.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that it’s crucial to engrain new ways of thinking about our oceans, rivers, seas and waterways.

He says this as it has an interconnected system that sustains biodiversity and the food systems that we need as a country and ultimately as a planet.