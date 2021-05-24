New Fiji Airways destinations coming

Fiji Airways is currently exploring new service routes outside of New Zealand, Australia and the USA.

Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says while the exploration is currently underway, they are also ensuring that they remain competitive.

“We are focusing on ourselves and making sure that we are competitive. We are looking at some new destinations, so we will shortly be announcing some new destinations we will be serving in the world.”

Viljoen adds they have also ensured the quality of services on-board is lifted further.

He adds that they have received praise from tourists on the level of service provided since the resumption of travel.