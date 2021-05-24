New agreement enhances repayment options

The Fiji Development Bank is continuing its efforts to enhance services and meet the needs of its customers.

FDB and Digicel (Fiji) PTE Limited today entered into a collaborative partnership to support one another’s development through Digicel’s mobile money platform MyCash.

FDB Chief Executive, Saud Minam, says they are delighted to partner with Digicel.

[Source: Supplied]

He adds this collaboration will enable FDB to reach out to more Fijians, specifically those in the rural and maritime zones.

Minam says apart from receiving loan repayments, this partnership will also allow FDB to disburse loan funds of up to $5000.00 to its customers.