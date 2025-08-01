New $30m mall to bring convenience to Nakasi

CJS Supermarket and Group of Companies held the soft opening of their new commercial complex in Nakasi, Nasinu this morning.

The $30 million project has been a decade in the making, driven by the rapid growth of Nakasi and the needs of its people.

Founder Charan Jeath Singh says the mall is designed with the community in mind, aiming to provide convenient access to a wide range of goods and services.

CJS Supermarket is the anchor tenant, with plans to house 25 to 30 other businesses that will offer shopping, dining, and essential services.

“This is an exciting moment for the people of Nakasi and greater Naitasiri,” Singh said. “Our goal is to make life easier and better for residents by meeting the growing demand for quality retail and commercial spaces.”



CJS Supermarket and Group of Companies Founder Charan Jeath Singh.

The development is expected to boost local employment and support small businesses, creating a vibrant hub where the community can shop, work, and connect.

