Nadi business forum next month

[File Photo]

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for their first business forum that will be held next month.

President Dr Ram Raju says that groundwork is well underway, with invitations extended to esteemed dignitaries, including cabinet ministers and the Prime Minister himself.

He says this landmark event aims to provide a platform for robust discussions on a myriad of topics crucial to the economic landscape of the region.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Raju expresses his enthusiasm about the potential impact of the forum, emphasizing the importance of bringing together key stakeholders to explore avenues for growth and development.

Chambers from Sigatoka right up until Rakiraki have also been invited.