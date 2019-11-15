Multi-million dollar investment to create new jobs

More than seventy new jobs are expected to be created upon the completion of a new liquefied petroleum gas terminal by August next year.

The Petroleum and Gas Company known as Blue Gas has started work on the $20 million terminal outside Suva.

For the last 30 years, the company had to serve customers from its only storage depot in Vuda Lautoka and Blue Gas Chair Parmesh Chand says the new terminal will cement their footprint in the central and eastern regions.

“It will help the logistics a lot because gas was exported from our Vuda terminal but now the ship will discharge gas directly into the terminal here on completion for subsequent distribution to clients and customers”.

The Petroleum and Gas Company is a subsidiary of Hari Punja and Sons Limited, which has invested over $120 million in the last five years.

It plans to invest a further $76 million in the future.