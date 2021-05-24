Multi-million dollar Aviation Academy operational

Pilots and cabin crew training will no longer be done overseas as the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy is fully operational.

The multimillion dollar project has modern flight simulators, a state-of-the-art aviation school and a top notch cabin crew training centre.

Fiji Airways Chief Pilot, Captain Aaron Dean says they have been enjoying the cutting edge technology available at this complex.

“The key features of the academy are our two state of the arts level D certificate full flight simulators, we have an Airbus A330 simulator and a 737 MAX simulator. The MAX in particular is quite unique in this region being one of the few in this region.”

Dean says the simulators have kept our pilots current and proficient, especially during a time when the aviation industry has been hit hard by the pandemic.

He says it’s a world class academy that has put Fiji on the map for aviation.

“We are able to simulate all the ports we fly to, we are able to simulate all the different failures that can possibly happen to keep our crews and the peak of their proficiency and we can simulate all the types of weather.”

The $60m academy started construction in 2017 and now that it’s completed, it will also allow Fiji to cater for the training of pilots locally and in the Pacific region.