More victims have access to compensation

In previous years some victims of employment accidents were unable to access compensation as a result of companies becoming insolvent.

Accident Compensation Commission Chief Executive Parvez Akbar today advised the board that the majority of applicants for compensation for motor vehicle and employment accidents would not have received payouts under the previous legal framework.

Akbar says close to 80% of families who lost loved ones to motor vehicle accidents would also have missed out on compensation under the old law.

The CEO adds there were other exclusions under insurance policies which applied before the introduction of the ACCF.

Akbar adds this means that the number of victims of accidents who would have been excluded from compensation in the past is higher.

The ACCF has paid out $17.3 million since January 2018.

This includes more than $14 million for Motor Vehicle Accidents, $2.7 million for Employment Accidents and $147,000 for School Accidents.