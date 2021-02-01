More local developments in the past months

There has been a lot of local developments in terms of construction in the past few months.

The Construction Industry Council says this is a positive sign for the economy as they’ve also noticed an increase in local investment.

CIC President, Gordon Jenkins says with good concessions from Government – people are putting it to good use.

“It’s very clear that a lot of local people have been doing developments that they didn’t intend to do but because of getting good concession they’ve gone ahead and done it. In times like these, the price falls as well. The cost of building a house today is less than what it was last year.”

Jenkins says the industry is doing better compared to last year but they are not out of the woods yet.

“It’s very clear the Construction workforce has probably reduced. It’s gone down to a third or twenty-five per cent of what it was pre COVID. Well, that’s the way it is because it’s the workload and if we increase the workload we increase the workforce.”

Even though 2021 promises to be a challenging year for the construction industry, a major effort is underway to increase its membership.