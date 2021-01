Mobil sponsors 1100 Cyclone affected students

Around 1,100 primary school students in cyclone ravaged areas have been provided with back-to-school kits by Mobil Oil (Fiji).

The kits were distributed to schools spanning from Bua to Seaqaqa.

Chief Executive, Adi Tamara says education is a basic right of every child and the sponsorship will help those affected by the Cyclone.

[Source: Mobile]

The company has also supported the Government’s cyclone relief efforts.