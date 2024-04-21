Minister advocates for local market focus

Minister of Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu is passionate about agricultural innovation, emphasizes the importance of nurturing local markets before venturing into exports.

Rayalu says prioritizing local consumption fosters a sense of appreciation and demand for homegrown products.

“With our value-added products from our local produce, we must first of all promote it to our local people, because if our local people start liking it then you can expect outsiders to like it.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rayalu says this call cultivates a sense of pride in homegrown goods and stimulates demand, ultimately contributing to the nation’s journey towards self-sufficiency and prosperity.