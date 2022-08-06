Minibus fare adjustments based on submissions

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the minibus fares will only be adjusted for routes for which submissions have been received.

The Commission has approved an interim authorization for an increase of six routes, which comes into effect on Monday.

FCCC says any route for which submissions have not been received will need to make a submission to FCCC for adjustments in fares in due course.

Due to the limited number of submissions received from minibus operators and many being incomplete, FCCC formulated its opinion on the minibus industry based on the assessments and professional judgments gained from the recent public transport fare reviews.

The changes in input costs of fuel, tires, and spare parts were determined to be a direct result of global disruptions to both our purchase prices as well as international shipping freight charges.

The review further considered changes in market conditions and the operating environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic when minibus services were not operational or operational at reduced capacity.