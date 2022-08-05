Meat company opens new branch

People in Nausori and surrounding areas will now have more options when it comes to buying meat.

This as Abbus Quality Halal Meats opened a new $120,000 branch in the municipal town’s market that will employ eight Fijians.

General Manager Asad Ali says Nausori has been on their radar for some time and they are happy that this has become a reality.

“Finally we have a space given to us so we invested in here for the people’s convenience. Now people do not have to walk with their groceries and marketing right across the town. They do their marketing here, buy the meat and just can go from here to their home.”

Ali says he diversified into this business after his construction enterprise was hit hard by the impact of COVID-19.

The businessman has a shop in Nakasi which was set up in 2020.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who was the chief guest at the event, acknowledged the opening of the new shop as it shows resilience.

“We invest when the economy is growing and if you invest at the right time you will be able to ride that wave to reach that peak. A lot of people miss the boat by investing at the wrong time.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the economy is bouncing back and it is evident in businesses being established across the country.