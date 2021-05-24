McDonald’s hiring 14 year-olds in Oregon amid labour shortage

A branch of McDonald’s in Oregon, US, is calling on 14 and 15-year-olds to apply for jobs at the restaurant amid a shortage of fast-food workers.

The Biddle Road franchise in Medford put a banner outside its shop two weeks ago, urging younger workers to apply.

According to reports, it has seen a spike in applications since making the offer, which complies with labour laws.

It comes as fast food and other outlets across the US struggle to fill vacancies despite restrictions easing.

Heather Kennedy, operator of the Medford restaurant, told Business Insider such staff shortages were “unheard of” in her family’s 40-year history operating McDonald’s franchises.

Initially, she tried to attract more workers by raising the restaurant’s minimum wage to $15 (£10.50), but did not spark enough interest.

However, Ms Kennedy said she had received more than 25 new applications since she opened her doors to under 16s.

McDonald’s declined to comment on the move but told the BBC it was sharing best practices for hiring with all its franchisees.

It added that franchisees had a range of measures to tackle staff shortages including better pay, sign-on bonuses, and new benefits like backup childcare.

McDonald’s also recently announced it will be raising hourly wages to reach an average of $15 per hour at company-owned restaurants across the country.