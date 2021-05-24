Marriott assist Nadi families

Needy families in Togomasi settlement in Nadi were today given 70 ration packs valued at $50 each.

This is through the Solia Lesu foundation by Marriott.

Multi Property Vice President Fiji & Samoa, Marriott International, General Manager Westin and Sheraton Resorts, Fiji Complex, Neeraj Chadha, says, “We have seen that the prolonged financial effects of the pandemic continued throughout 2021, whereby a lot of families do not have any direct source of income with the breadwinner being without job for 12 – 18 months.”

“We are glad to be able to come forward and help these Fijian families in need as one of the core values of Serve360 is NURTURE, where we believe in making the communities where we operate a better place to live, work and visit. ”

The location and contacting of these families were coordinated through the Nadi District Office in Affiliation with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation. The families were further vetted and verified by the Advisory Councilor of Togomasi & Lavusa area Mr. Ashwin Kumar, as ‘Families in Need’ for support, most of who have been impacted by the financial impacts by the global pandemic.

‘Solia Lesu’ by Marriott Foundation was established in April 2020, as a response to the severe impacts of COVID-19.

The innovative program by five Marriott International Resorts in Fiji (The Westin Denarau Fiji Resort & Spa, Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort, Sheraton Denarau Villas, Sheraton Tokoriki and Marriott Momi Bay Fiji) came together to drive efforts to support Marriott associates during this challenging time.