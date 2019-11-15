Local specials to boost tourism

A new tourism campaign has been launched to attract locals to hotels and resorts.

Tourism Fiji has partnered with numerous operators for “Love our Locals Fiji”, offering discounted rates to Fijians in order to generate revenue and eventually get people back on the job.

Minister Faiyaz Koya while launching the initiative highlighted that all Fijians need to band together to get not just tourism – but the whole country out of economic turmoil.

“This is an opportune time for us to show support to our tourism industry. As we Fijians start taking part in tourism, we’re supporting not just our local hotels but Fijians associated with the industry, the staff, farmers, the handicraft sellers. You’re actually keeping businesses open and running”.

A Facebook page called Love our Locals Fiji will be used to promote discounted hotel rates as well as related services and activities.