Local fabric designs in demand

Demand for local fabric materials is increasing despite the impact of the COVID-19.

Local Designer Sanaila Nahuto says locals and Fijians overseas are taking an interest in his products.

He says the pandemic has made him realize the full potential of his skills.

Nahuto was a hotelier in the Cook Islands for seven years but is now back home running a fabric designing business.

The 35-year-old believes his product is successful because every piece is unique.

“The secret about this Nahuto products is hand board printing which is applying of pressure to the fabric and majority of my customers have witnessed that the fade has not been coming out like first time wearing it.”

He plans to diversify his business in the near future.