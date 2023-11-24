Levuka market opening further delay

Levuka town [File Photo]

The Levuka market, which was scheduled to open in the first week of December, will now open in January next year.

This has been confirmed by the Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, in Parliament, based on the delay of funds and the adverse weather conditions.

Nalumisa adds that a total sum of $2.7 million has been allocated through the project that is funded by the government and UN Women, which will cater for 300 stalls in Levuka.

“Mr. Spekaer, sir, the project will strengthen the various streams of the council, which will ensure their financial sustainability. Mr. Speaker, Sir, a sum of $6.3 million, to be exact, in total, has been allocated for the completion of the three markets.”

Nalumisa has also highlighted the current situation of the Navua market.



He adds that the ministry is still looking for a suitable location to relocate the current Navua market.

Meanwhile, the Savusavu and Nakasi markets are also scheduled to open in March of next year.

The Savusavu and Nakasi markets have also incorporated green energy concepts with the installation of solar panels and rainwater harvesting, while the Savusavu market will be the first ever market to replicate the blue town model in Fiji, which will not only benefit vendors but also farmers, tourists, and the public at large.