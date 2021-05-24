Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination|PM encourages by vaccine take-up|Ministry urges teachers to vaccinate|Labasa businesses want import duties unchanged|PM acknowledges ANZMAT assistance in COVID battle|Fiji grateful to Australia and NZ for their support|US commits funds for COVID vaccines|More people in Qauia vaccinated|Former Nawaka resident gives back to his community|March quarter was unfavourable for tourism|Over 24,000 households receive seed packs|Profiling exercise carried out in greater Nasinu area|Villages take precautionary measures|Ten more deaths over six days|Test positivity stands at 18%|Thousands continue to turn up at screening clinics|Australia backs Fiji’s border security|More senior citizens sent to care homes|AUSMAT team touches down in Nadi|NZ stands by Fiji in difficult times|July represents worst COVID-19 situation|US facilitates Moderna vaccine for Fiji|Northerners reject anti-vaccination efforts|PRB Mead Road records increasing cases of COVID-19|Villages in Sabeto to go on lockdown|
Full Coverage

Business

Labasa businesses want import duties unchanged

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 15, 2021 4:40 pm

The business community in Labasa is asking the government not to increase import duty in its national budget tomorrow.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President, Satish Kumar says this was part of their submission to the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday.

Kumar says the economy is already suffering, there are job losses due to the current pandemic and there is no spending power.

Article continues after advertisement

“If the duty goes up, and if the prices are high, sales will definitely be down. So, in that way the business community is going to lose as well as the government in their VAT and tax revenue.”

Business owners are also expecting a relief package aimed at cushioning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurant Owner Kamlesh Lata says businesses are already badly affected.

“I expect the government to keep prices of everything low so businesses can grow.”

Nilesh Deo of Sharma’s Electronics says consumers should also benefit from this budget.

“I would like the government to put the price of basic food items down because at the moment the price is really high.”

The 2021-2022 budget will be announced at 7.30pm tomorrow.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.