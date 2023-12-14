International quality standard chicken productiomn

Future Farms Pte Limited (‘FFL’), a wholly owned subsidiary of BSP Life (Fiji) Ltd, is proud to announce the successful recertification of ISO 22000:2018 standard, the International Standard on Food Safety for its Rooster branded Chicken.

This follows a thorough assessment by Telarc, the leading ISO Certifier based in New Zealand. FFL continues to be the only poultry processing company in the South Pacific to have ISO 22000.

ISO 22000 is the highest level of food safety standard set by the International Organisation for Standardisation based in Geneva, Switzerland and recognised by more than 160 countries worldwide. This standard requires significant quality checks and audits.

Telarc also certified that FFL continues to operate a quality management system conforming to ISO 9001:2015, the ISO standard on Quality. “Quality is a special core value for Future Farms.

It represents our pledge on meeting global best practice standards, being highly efficient in our use of resources, doing things as simply as possible and getting it right the first time” FFL Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stanley Raniga.

As an essential business, FFL provides employment to more than 450 people and directly and indirectly supports over 2,500 Fijians across Ba, Lautoka and Nadi. Mr. Raniga expressed his sincere gratitude to the 100% local employees of FFL and the customers across Fiji, for being part of the Rooster Family!

Rooster Chicken is the proud naming right sponsor of the double Super W champions, Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women.

FFL is also one of the two companies in Fiji to be recognised with the Prestigious Fiji Business Excellence Presidents Award more than once. Rooster Chicken is grown and processed in Fiji and is 100% hormone free.

Future Farms Pte Limited trading as Rooster Poultry is a major commercial poultry grower and processor based across Ba, Lautoka and Nadi.