Business

Innovative strategies to attract investors

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 8, 2021 5:11 am
Kamal Chetty

Investment Fiji has implemented innovative digital strategies to remain connected with our investors overseas amidst the second wave of the pandemic.

Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says most of their promotional events are now done digitally as it is the easiest way to reach clients.

Chetty says they are connected with potential investors through a dedicated webpage.

Article continues after advertisement

Following the implementation of COVID-safe operating procedures, Chetty says Investment Fiji is putting the hard yards to ensure our investors are assisted in a bid to maintain supply chains and new markets.

“We are constantly advocating on COVID-19 related measures enacted by the Fijian government and providing comprehensive information via email and on our social media platforms to businesses on public health measures to take during the pandemic and assisting businesses in understanding and applying new measures.”

He adds they are well advanced in the digital space of promoting Fiji products virtually.

“We also running trade development programs, most recent was on packaging and sampling for the US market and we continue to run those programs. So our new exporters to understand the requirements for new markets. Talking more about export opportunities during COVID, so what are the opportunities available for Fijian exporters.”

Investment Fiji has recently launched the Investment Symposium and is gearing up for the Fiji-USA Trade Expo which will be held later this month.

