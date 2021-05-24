Few hotels served with cautionary notices

A few of the hotels have been served with cautionary notices to step up their Care Fiji Compliance.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says they are closely monitoring all hotels and resorts.

Hill says they are ensuring that all COVID safety measures and protocols are being followed to maintain a safe environment for everyone.

“What we can say is that the majority of the hotels are compliant and are working really well with our Care Fiji protocols. One of the things that is keeping us safe here in Fiji is the Care Fiji protocols”.

Hill says they are closely monitoring the social media pages and have received the majority of feedback as positive.

“Most of the comments have been overwhelmingly positive. If there is anything that we need to investigate, we do that straight away as part of our processes”.

He adds that guests are recommended to only use Care Fiji certified facilities, hotels, and tourist experiences.

The Chief Executive says the Care Fiji Commitment is a WHO-approved standard of best-practice health and safety measures for travel in a post-COVID world.