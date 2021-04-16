Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

Hotel occupancy rate continues to fluctuate

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 19, 2021 1:27 pm

The ‘Love Our Locals’ campaign has benefited many hotels that are currently open for business, however, the occupancy rate continues to fluctuate.

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association says some of its members have enjoyed 100 percent occupancy rate on long weekends with all available rooms booked out.

FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says hotels have had to call in most of its employees as Fijians continue to take advantage of the rates offered under the “Love Our Local” initiative.

Article continues after advertisement

“From the coral coast, many of those large properties have reported that they enjoyed about 70 to 100 percent occupancy. Not every single hotel provided the full rooms to make them all available. Those that did say they enjoyed full occupancy.”

Lockington says after long weekends, most hotels have had to send staff home as occupancy rate drops drastically during the week.

“You can see you have suddenly that everybody is working and then you don’t have anybody coming to stay so you have to let your people go home.”

The FHTA CEO says they have noticed that those making use of the local rates often change their resort choice.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.