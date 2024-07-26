Home & Living partners with Dawn Solar for solar products

[Source: Supplied]

Home & Living has partnered with Dawn Solar Fiji to offer solar products through its stores and online.

The new product line comprises solar power systems, air conditioners, freezers, and other items.

This move supports Home & Living’s commitment to sustainability and provides solar solutions to rural and maritime areas in Fiji.

Home & Living’s CEO, Jatin Patel, highlights the significance of this partnership, noting the growing demand for solar products from customers in northern and island regions.

With 20 stores across Fiji and the availability of hire purchase through FinanceHub, Home & Living aims to make solar products more accessible to Fijians.

Dawn Solar’s CEO, Paul Huang, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing their commitment to providing affordable solar solutions and supporting Fiji’s sustainable energy goals.

Huang also revealed plans for a large-scale solar farm investment in Fiji, aimed at advancing solar energy implementation in the region.

Dawn Solar, a leader in new energy for the South Pacific, will enhance product availability and support.