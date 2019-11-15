High occupancy rates at Radisson Blu as they target locals

The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji has been having a high occupancy rate as they continue to target the local market.

Speaking to FBC News, General Manager Charles Homsy says that since May they had been offering local specials which saw an increase in guests.

Homsy says the weekends have been good for the resort and with a few restrictions also lifted last month, local numbers continue to increase.

“It’s a very good result and we are grateful for the local residents that are supporting us in fact to be here and we are trying to also push other companies in Denarau to open so that people who come from Suva or far don’t only enjoy the resort but enjoy some excursions.”

He says they are also ensuring that resort and guests are complying with other COVID-19 restrictions.

Majority of the staff are still not at work however Homsy says they have been paying out COVID allowances and rotating workers on shift.

Homsy says the majority of the current revenue they are making is going towards staff pay.

“We are doing rates that help us a little bit but they don’t help us to a point where you want to break even or make profit.”

Homsy adds that at least 50 guests are tourists who have been staying at the resort since the airport closed.