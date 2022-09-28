Government paid out $60.9 million in assistance

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Economy has so far paid a total of $60.9 million to 338,271 Fijians as part of the government’s $180 inflation mitigation assistance.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Economy Shiri Gounder says this includes parents of 226,402 students below Year 13, around 18,483 tertiary students, 86,198 social welfare recipients, 5,737 Aftercare beneficiaries, and 1,451 pensioners.

Gounder says the applications close this Friday.

He says more payments will continue over the next few days.

A total of $60 million has been allocated for this assistance in the 2022–2023 budget.