Goundar Shipping takes precautionary measure

Goundar Shipping Limited says it is taking precautionary measures by halting majority of its services to maritime islands for the next three weeks.

Owner, George Goundar says this is particularly for services out of Suva and Lautoka.

Goundar says some of his crew members are currently isolating in three vessels berthed at the Narain Jetty in Suva.

He says while some staff are COVID positive, others are waiting for their tests results.

He says a vessel is expected to leave for Kadavu tomorrow while another one will sail to Lakeba and Moce.

However, Goundar adds there is no guarantee if these routes will be serviced as tests results are yet to be received.

Goundar also says they fear the risk of exposing the virus to those in the maritime.

He says the only boats that will be operating will be from Natovi in Tailevu and Ellington Wharf in Rakiraki.