Fuel prices increase tomorrow

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 30, 2021 12:20 pm

Vehicle owners will be paying more for fuel from midnight when new prices come into effect.

Motor Spirit increases by five cents, from $2.36 to $2.41 per litre, Premix from $1.97 to $2.03 per litre, an increase of 6 cents, Kerosene goes up by four cents per litre, from $1.43 to $1.47 while Diesel will increase from $1.89 to $1.97 per litre, an increase of 8 cents.

Retail LPG prices will fall across the board.

A 4.5kg cylinder will drop from $13.81 to $13.08, a decrease of 73 cents, a 12kg cylinder from $36.83 to $34.88, a reduction of $1.95, a 13kg cylinder will drop by $2.11 – from $39.90 to $37.79.

Bulk Gas goes from $2.60 to $2.47, a decrease of 13 cents and Autogas from $1.74 to $1.65, a decrease of 9 cents per litre.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the price review follows a one-month lag period, and are based on imports in May 2021.

It adds the fluctuations are due to unfavourable movements in the international prices for Motor Spirit, Premix, Kerosene and Diesel.

The increase in crude oil prices in May 2021 recorded six months of gains due to optimism about a recovery in oil demand, acceleration of the COVID-19 vaccination in the US and European Union countries.

Prices were also affected by positive market sentiment on economic recovery in the US and Europe in addition to growing signs of strengthening oil demand led by the US, China and Western Europe.

A cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline also added support to oil prices.

The FCCC will conduct the next Fuel and LPG price review on August 1st.

