Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
$50 assistance starts today|FIU investigated $127m suspected tainted funds|Ministry to expedite the process: Dr Tudravu|People still swimming and trekking to move areas|16 juveniles charged with serious crimes in May|Hospital staff transferred to quarantine facility|Police complaint filed against vaccination|Fiji fighting Delta Plus variant|No bus service on Sunday in containment areas|17 private practitioners to begin public service soon|More than one person can apply|Tumbled truck lands driver in hospital|Nine new cases, two from CWM Hospital|Evaluation underway to determine CWM lockdown|Nadi hospital closed, new arrangements made|Reduced lending rates will benefit Fijians|Central Division has 284 active COVID cases|26 more infections with Navy cluster still rising|Sailor contracted virus while on bereavement leave|Three percent of Fiji’s target population fully vaccinated|Over 2000 Fijians registered to travel to Viti Levu|FCCI welcomes reopening of businesses|Areas in Nawaka on complete lockdown|RBF drops lending rates, banks to pass on to consumers|Sickening sexual crimes continue amidst COVID-19 crisis|
Full Coverage

Business

FIU investigated $127m suspected tainted funds

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 1:45 pm
FIU Director, Razim Buksh

The Financial Intelligence Unit in 2020 disseminated intelligence reports involving $127m suspected to be tainted funds.

According to the FIU, these funds have potential links to money laundering, corruption, tax evasion and related offences.

The figure was derived from 270 intelligence reports given to the Fiji Police Force, the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

Article continues after advertisement

FIU Director, Razim Buksh says with over 19 million financial transaction reports received from financial institutions and other businesses since 2006, they continue to provide considerable support to various Fijian and foreign law enforcement agencies.

In the last five years, the FIU has disseminated 1,318 case reports involving $711 million and has profiled several thousand individuals and entities for possible financial criminal activities in Fiji.

The FIU also provided 127 investigative assistance to these agencies on ongoing cases involving 329 individuals and 45 entities.

The FIU also conducted 70 background checks on 114 individuals and 90 entities.

Buksh says the FIU noted a new typology on COVID-19 related online scams in 2020, together with an escalation of cybercrime cases and illegal pyramid schemes that targeted several Fijians.

On preventative measures, Buksh says the FIU has strengthened its engagement with the financial institutions and other industry stakeholders through new policies, onsite compliance examinations and training.

He adds this led to more quality reporting and the effective implementation of FIU enforcement capabilities.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.