First pine woodchip shipment ready for China

Fiji’s first pine woodchip shipment to China this year is expected to leave our shores tomorrow.

Fiji Pine Group Board Chair, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the vessel Mater has been loading woodchips at the Tropik Wood Industries wood chipping facility in Wairiki Bua since it came last week.

The vessel will be loading 60,000 tonnes of woodchip bound for the Chinese Market worth almost $9 million.

Ratu Wiliame says this is twice as much as the normal shipment they make to China.

“Usually the ones coming before used to be 30,000 tonnes or 25,000 tonnes. But I think due to the demand, with the COVID restrictions on other chip suppliers, this is our chance to take up the opportunity and supply the chips to China.”

Fiji has competitors in New Zealand, Chile, and South America.

There are six 60, 0000 tonnes of woodchip shipments to China from the Wairiki Mill this year.