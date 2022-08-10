Fijian diaspora welcomes Vancouver flight

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Fiji Airways first promotional flight from Nadi International Airport has landed safely in Vancouver, Canada.

Upon arrival the delegation was enthusiastically welcomed by a large number of the Fijian diaspora living in Canada.

In the lead up to direct flights between Nadi and Vancouver, the promotional flight included a delegation led by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He was accompanied by Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen, senior civil servants, executives from Fiji Airways, Tourism Fiji, Fiji Airports, representatives from the hotel industry, and many traveling Fijians who were visiting family in Canada.

This promotional trip is designed to ensure travelers are aware of the direct flights operated by Fiji Airways when choosing their next holiday destination.

It will also allow the Fijian diaspora to know that home is just one direct flight away.