Fiji works on its own ‘Bula Bubble’

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says while Australia and New Zealand work out their Trans-Tasman bubble, Fiji’s equal greater success against the virus puts us in a position to take the lead in the Pacific.

Bainimarama has revealed that Fiji is working on its own bubble – a “Bula Bubble”, between Fiji, New Zealand, and Australia.

“Working with Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji, we’ll be welcoming Aussies and Kiwis to holiday in Fiji in a manner that is carefully controlled and safely insulated. Everywhere they go will be wholly dedicated to others who match the same criteria, safely guided by what we’re calling “VIP lanes” allowing them to Vacation In Paradise.”

Article continues after advertisement

However the Prime Minister highlighted that to come to Fiji, Australian and New Zealand tourists will have to follow some protocols.

He highlighted that intending travellers must present a certificate from a recognised medical institution certifying their 14 days of quarantine in their home country, along with proof of a negative COVID test result within 48 hours of their departure for Fiji.

H says at this point they can immediately start their “Bula Bubble” holiday within confined VIP lanes.

The tourists have a second option upon arrival in Fiji.

“They can complete 14 days of quarantine at their own cost in a Fijian Government-designated quarantine centre or a hotel of their choosing, after which a negative COVID test can clear them to start their “Bula Bubble” vacation”.

He says this Bula Bubble will allow Aussies and Kiwis to once again enjoy the best of Fiji while remaining separate from any other travellers and the general public.

“To be clear, any tourist who comes to Fiji on these terms still won’t be able to move freely throughout the country. All of their movement will be contained within the VIP lanes, starting on the airplane, then from the Nadi Airport onto designated transport to their designated resort or hotel, where they’ll remain throughout their stay.”

The Prime Minister says Fiji is currently identifying geographically-isolated resorts that are the best fit for the “Bula Bubble”.

Fiji Airways, in collaboration with Tourism Fiji and the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport will announce more details in due course.