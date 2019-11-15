Fiji turns focus for future tourism increase

With Fiji continuing to grow as a popular market for tourists from around the world, the Ministry of Tourism is already planning for the future.

Fiji recorded a new high in visitor arrivals in 2019, the year seeing 894,389 tourists come our way.

This was an increase of 2.8 percent from 2018, which was the previous record of 870,309.

Minister for Tourism, Premila Kumar, while welcoming the records, says the focus is now on the future.

“We have to make it even better. So there is an opportunity for us to work in this area and see how we can grow the tourism number even bigger. And every step will be taken in terms of marketing to grow the number. But as you know there are other constraints that we have in terms of infrastructure. On one hand, we can talk about tourism number increasing but we have to be mindful of the infrastructure, whether we have those number of hotels available to accommodate the tourists.”

Australia and New Zealand continue to be our biggest source of tourist numbers.