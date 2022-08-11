Fiji on good footing: Klein

There is a large scope of sectors that have the potential to grow in Fiji.

BRED Group Chief Executive and Board Director Olivier Klein says many local sectors are striving to grow so they can also enter the export market.

With inflation rising in many other countries, Klein says everything is going the right way for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds currently there are no currency issues in the country.

“The balance of payments is in a good situation, so everything is going rather well. Of course, it doesn’t mean that the world will go well. We do not know about the wars and there is so much uncertainty at the world level, but it is not Fiji or the Pacific issue right now.”

The BRED Group also doubled its capital for BRED Bank Fiji during COVID-19 to boost its growth in the Fijian market.

Klein says the doubling of the capital investment by the shareholders demonstrates the growth potential of the Fijian economy.

He adds this also demonstrated the Banks confidence in the Government’s management of the economy.