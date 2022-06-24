Fiji can clear debts: Gounder

Fiji is capable of clearing its national debt.

Ministry of Economy Permanent Secretary, Shiri Gounder clarified this after he was questioned about Fiji’s national debt status during the Fiji Council of Social Services workshop at Holiday Inn in Suva today.

He says Fiji’s loan repayment yearly is around $400 million.

“Sri Lanka is in a devastating situation right now, our lenders are still lending to us, which means the debt to capita does not tell you anything about debt sustainability.”

Gounder says development partners such as the Asian Development Bank continue to lend money to the government because they know that Fiji is capable of repaying its loans.