Fiji, Australia and NZ boost trade ties

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, attended the first trilateral Trade Ministers Meeting with Australia and New Zealand in Rotorua, New Zealand today.

The meeting aimed to strengthen trade ties and regional cooperation.

Kamikamica stressed the importance of diversifying Fiji’s economy through agriculture, tourism, and ICT.

He says that Australia and New Zealand are vital in this effort, enhancing trade benefits for Fijians.

The ministers also discussed support for Fiji in infrastructure, education, and technology transfer.

They reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable management of the Pacific’s fisheries

Kamikamica called for a coalition to tackle overfishing and help Pacific nations, including Fiji, gain more from their tuna industry.

This meeting marks a renewed effort to enhance trade relationships, with Kamikamica eager for continued collaboration among the three countries.