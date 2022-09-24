Fiji Airways wins top honors at 2022 World Airline Awards

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Airways has been named winner of the award for the Best Airline Staff Service in Australia & Pacific.

The prestigious World Airline Awards was held last night at the historic Langham Hotel in London.

According to Fiji Airways, it is the second time passengers have chosen Fiji Airways for this top prize for the Best Airline Staff Service in Australia & Pacific, after the airline previously won the award in 2019.

The Best Airline Staff Service Awards assess all frontline service contact points across both the airport and on-board environment, including check-in, lounges, service assistance, boarding and arrivals, as well as the full range of on-board cabin staff service.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Andre Viljoen says it truly is an honor for the airline to be recognized for its commitment to service.

Viljoen says Fiji Airways is focused on major plans to enhance products and services to continue evolving and offer the best to all its guests.

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax also says that Fiji Airways has embarked on the most comprehensive review and upgrade of products and services during the last two years.

Fiji Airways’ performance and achievement have seen the national airline rise into the world’s top 50 airlines this year.