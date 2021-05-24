Home

Business

Fiji Airways returns two short term lease A330-200s

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 30, 2021 12:45 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Airways is returning its two leased A330-200 aircraft, Island of Beqa and Island of Vatulele, a few months ahead of its end of lease.

The two aircraft joined the Fiji Airways fleet in May and July 2018 as part of a short-term lease from the lessor.

Airline Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says the aircraft was added to the fleet in 2018 to boost the capacity in the short term, allowing for an increase in frequency and the launch of new routes like Tokyo (Narita).

Viljoen says the aircraft was invaluable to helping Fiji Airways recover schedules following disruptions caused by the global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The two returning A330-200s have been in the Fiji Airways’ parking programme since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic-driven grounding of the wider fleet.

He says since the beginning of the pandemic, they worked hard with the lessors of these aircraft to allow for an early return by a few months.

The chief executive says this was only possible because these two A330s were short-term and nearing the end of the lease.

Fiji Airways jet fleet now consists of two A350-900, three A300-200, one A330-300, five Boeing 737 MAX, and two Boeing 737NG aircraft.

