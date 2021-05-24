Fiji Airports prepares to receive visitors

Fiji Airports has been ensuring its processes and systems are up to date as it prepare to welcome visitors.

Operations Manager Joe Grey says they are excited about having travellers come through the Nadi International Airport in November.

Grey says it will be challenging but they will be ready.

“We are so elated to be receiving that type of news and at the same time, it will also be challenging for. We are ensuring that our processes are all ready, our systems are in place and whether 6,000 or 60,000 bring it on, Nadi Airport is ready for you.”

Grey says vaccination rates will also be vital as it will provide a sense of security to visitors.

He adds, the Nadi International Airport is again hosting a drive through vaccination campaign which will end on Friday.