FDB boosts services for inclusive growth

Fiji Development Bank office.

The Fiji Development Bank says it will continue to enhance its services to support economic growth and development.

Chief Executive Officer Filimone Waqabaca adds that their goal in the coming months is to provide robust financial services to sectors and enterprises that contribute to the sustainable development of Fiji’s future economy.

He says that they are also committed to promoting gender equality and social inclusion, ensuring that everyone has fair and equal access to opportunities through their products and services.

“Every actor in the value chain finance will be connected through an integrated ICT platform that promotes transparent, safe, and secure information sharing, ultimately enhancing the quality of service delivered to our customers.”

Waqabaca adds that through innovation, digital transformation, and responsible practices, the Bank is building a more resilient, inclusive, and forward-looking financial institution that serves both businesses and communities.

He says that by leveraging technology and innovation, it aims to make access to finance faster, smarter, and more responsive to the needs of all customers.

