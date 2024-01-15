FCCC’s 1,196 inspections uncover 74 breaches

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission conducted 1,196 inspections last year, during which they found breaches in 74 items.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says that, from a compliance perspective in the market, they are pleased with the results, and the majority of retailers have followed the rules.

Abraham states that all 74 breaches are now under investigation.

He is reminding Fijians that a lot of processes are involved when investigating any breaches identified by his team.

“So when we know there is a breach, we have to come in and investigate and ensure that it meets the requirements under the law—the evidentiary requirements under the law—for us to file a case in court. Because when the FCCC files a case, it’s a criminal case, meaning we have to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt. Which means, as a prosecution agency, the investigating officer is required to go and find out overwhelming evidence without a shred of doubt.”

Abraham says some of the common breaches included no price markings, not providing receipts, and selling products over maximum prices.