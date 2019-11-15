Home

FCCC takes legal action against nine traders

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 29, 2020 10:20 am
FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham. [File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is taking legal action against 9 traders who were engaged in unethical practices during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The traders are now facing fines of up to $250,000.

The FCCC is warning other traders who may be engaged in unethical trade practices to rethink their actions and correct themselves.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile The Commission had conducted 3,503 inspections during the COVID-19 crisis, of which enforcement action has been instituted against 202 traders.

The FCCC is calling on Fijians to be vigilant.

