FCCC takes legal action against nine traders

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is taking legal action against 9 traders who were engaged in unethical practices during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The traders are now facing fines of up to $250,000.

The FCCC is warning other traders who may be engaged in unethical trade practices to rethink their actions and correct themselves.

Meanwhile The Commission had conducted 3,503 inspections during the COVID-19 crisis, of which enforcement action has been instituted against 202 traders.

The FCCC is calling on Fijians to be vigilant.