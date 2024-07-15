FCCC applauds changes to e-ticketing system

E-ticketing system [File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission commends the Government’s recent decision to overhaul the e-ticketing system, introducing a more consumer-friendly approach.

This upgrade will see the implementation of a new e-ticketing system designed to streamline operations and improve the user experience for all Fijians.

Most notably, other forms of payment will be included, outside of the current bus cards.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham, highlights the positive impact of the new system on consumer protection and convenience, particularly in terms of choice.

Abraham says the introduction of more forms of payment is very welcome news for consumers and will result in a more reliable and user-friendly platform for their transportation needs.

He adds FCCC has a keen interest in the rollout of the new e-ticketing system to ensure that it meets the required standards of consumer protection and service quality.

Abraham stresses the success of this initiative relies on collaboration between the government, service providers, and consumers.

The new e-ticketing system is expected to be operational in the coming months, with extensive testing and stakeholder consultations to precede its full implementation.