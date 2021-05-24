Home

Business

Economic Recovery Grants to support economic resilience

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 19, 2021 2:40 pm

The US Embassy in Suva has vowed to support Fiji’s economic resilience through grant proposals during this COVID-19 pandemic.

It is welcoming grant proposals ranging from $40,000 to $80,000.

US Chargé D’Affaires Tony Greubel says through the Economic Recovery Grant, they hope to support local organizations in their effort to mitigate the effect of the pandemic.

He adds that the initiative is part of a host of activities by the US Embassy to promote economic growth and assist Fiji in its fight against COVID-19.

The Chargé D’Affaires says they will assist local organizations and associations to explore creative solutions to the economic adversities caused by the pandemic, with a focus on projects related to developing tourism, entrepreneurship, and trade with the US.

The initiative is being rolled out in five Pacific Island countries including Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, and Tuvalu.

