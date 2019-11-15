Discussions underway to find suitable land for Navua Market

Discussions have started with different agencies to find suitable land for a market in Navua.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says Navua doesn’t have a proper market and neither does it have a proper town scheme.

Kumar says the market vendors in Navua have increased substantially in the past few years and it is no longer sufficient.

The Minister had recently met with the vendors who had raised their concerns.

“There is a piece of land along the river bank. That has been given away to a private investor. That has become a major concern for us because we could have utilised that placed for the vendors but now we cant and my ministry will be talking to the lands department to see what can be done”.

She says they also need a better town scheme for Navua and this will be referred to the Town and Country Planning to comer up with a proper plan.

Kumar also adds that Navua needs to have basic infrastructure before it can be declared a town.