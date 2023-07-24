Discussions on enhancing digital economy

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica met with the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, in Geneva, Switzerland, last week.

Both held discussions on expanding the “Smart Islands Initiative”, rolling out the Girls in ICT Programme, and the development of a National Digital Strategy.

Kamikamica emphasized that the coalition government is committed to driving Fiji towards becoming a fully Digital economy and connecting the unconnected.

He also stressed the importance of establishing the ITU’s presence in the Pacific Region.

Kamikamica also acknowledged the ITU for their continued support and looks forward to further collaboration in the connectivity and digital transformation space.

The Minister also congratulated Bogdan-Martin on becoming the first female to head the ITU after 157 years.