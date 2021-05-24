Business
Direct tourism value stood at $38.5m
May 6, 2022 5:00 am
Tourists arriving at Nadi International Airport. [File Photo]
The provisional direct tourism value added for 2020 was $38.5 million, or 0.5 percent of total gross value added.
The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says in its latest release that a decrease of 96.6 percent was noted in the direct tourism value added when compared to a four percent decline in 2019.
It says the closure of international borders, lower tourist arrivals, and other restrictions due to COVID-19 led to the decline in the value added and overall negative growth for 2020.
Article continues after advertisement
Fiji closed in December 2020 and reopened in December of last year.
Advertisement