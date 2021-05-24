Home

Digicel restores data connectivity to Tonga

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 22, 2022 3:10 pm

The people of Tonga are now connected to the outside world as Digicel has restored data connectivity on the mainland of Tongatapu and Eua.

Digicel says it has completed repairs to its undersea submarine cable.

The Kingdom was brought offline after a break in the international undersea cable that connects Tonga with Fiji and then to the rest of the world because of a volcanic eruption last month.

Digicel Tonga Chief Executive Anthony Seuseu, says they are delighted to see that customers are connected to the outside world again.

Meanwhile, as the international undersea cable between Tongatapu and Fiji has been restored, the domestic cable is still down, so there is no communication in Vava’u.

Digicel says its technical team has set up the satellite link to restore connectivity to Ha’apai Island and is working on trying to get Vava’u back online this week.

