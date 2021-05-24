Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|
Full Coverage

Business

Digicel continues to improve connectivity in Tonga

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 20, 2022 3:53 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Digicel has announced that international calls services within Tongatapu and Eua which were restored yesterday will be enhanced further in the coming days.

The service was restored following the set-up of a satellite link which had capacity limitations.

Digicel Regional Chief Executive, Shally Jannif says as soon as the link opened and international calls got restored last night, they saw an influx of callers as there were up to 200 simultaneous calls.

Article continues after advertisement

The main international communication link to Tonga has two breaks undersea following the volcanic eruption on Saturday.

Jannif says their technical team did further upgrades on the link and they are pleased that now 400 calls can be done at a time.

Digicel received more satellite equipment today and there’s some more on its way on a flight tomorrow.

She adds they have more modems and amplifiers on its way to Tonga that will enhance output power and upgrade the link capacity.

Jannif says they have more satellite antennas on the flight which will help deliver more capacity to Tonga and also try and bring Ha’apai and Vava’u Islands online.

She adds they anticipate to put up all basic services in the next few days.

The damage to International Cable infrastructure will require repair by maintenance ship which is en-route from Papua New Guinea and may take several weeks until that is remedied for full internet restoration.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.