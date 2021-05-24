Digicel continues to improve connectivity in Tonga

Digicel has announced that international calls services within Tongatapu and Eua which were restored yesterday will be enhanced further in the coming days.

The service was restored following the set-up of a satellite link which had capacity limitations.

Digicel Regional Chief Executive, Shally Jannif says as soon as the link opened and international calls got restored last night, they saw an influx of callers as there were up to 200 simultaneous calls.

The main international communication link to Tonga has two breaks undersea following the volcanic eruption on Saturday.

Jannif says their technical team did further upgrades on the link and they are pleased that now 400 calls can be done at a time.

Digicel received more satellite equipment today and there’s some more on its way on a flight tomorrow.

She adds they have more modems and amplifiers on its way to Tonga that will enhance output power and upgrade the link capacity.

Jannif says they have more satellite antennas on the flight which will help deliver more capacity to Tonga and also try and bring Ha’apai and Vava’u Islands online.

She adds they anticipate to put up all basic services in the next few days.

The damage to International Cable infrastructure will require repair by maintenance ship which is en-route from Papua New Guinea and may take several weeks until that is remedied for full internet restoration.